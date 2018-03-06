This Double-Decker Bus Offers an Eclectic Glamping Experience

When Brighton–based carpenter Adam Collier-Woods found a 1982 West Midlands double-decker bus for sale on eBay for $6,225, he immediately placed his bid. Yet, it didn't take long to uncover the reasoning for the low price-tag, as this rundown vehicle was in desperate need of renovation.

After spending nearly six months—and more than $16,000— tirelessly restoring the old bus, Collier-Woods successfully transformed it into a quirky, comfortable three-bedroom vacation rental.