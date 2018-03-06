This Double-Decker Bus Offers an Eclectic Glamping Experience
This Double-Decker Bus Offers an Eclectic Glamping Experience

By Michele Koh Morollo
Disconnect from reality and reconnect with nature in this converted city bus set in the breathtaking English countryside.

When Brighton–based carpenter Adam Collier-Woods found a 1982 West Midlands double-decker bus for sale on eBay for $6,225, he immediately placed his bid. Yet, it didn't take long to uncover the reasoning for the low price-tag, as this rundown vehicle was in desperate need of renovation.

After spending nearly six months—and more than $16,000— tirelessly restoring the old bus, Collier-Woods successfully transformed it into a quirky, comfortable three-bedroom vacation rental.

A quick peek inside the eccentric interior.

Originally from Coventry, England, the iconic double-decker spent its final years as a school bus in Birmingham, and clocked an impressive 689,000 miles while on the road. 

A log-burning fireplace is available for use, which comes in handy during the winter months.

Thanks to the work of Collier-Woods, who describes the project as "a massive recycling exercise," the bus narrowly escaped the scrap heap, and is now reincarnated as the Big Green Bus—a very cheerful, retro retreat set within a private forest in the serene Sussex countryside.

The kitchen and bathroom sit along the corridor of the lower level.

A shower is located in the wet room.

The delightful double-decker can comfortably sleep up to six guests, and houses a fully equipped kitchen, as well as a lounge and dining area. Guests can also enjoy a cozy log burner on the lower level.

The kitchen comes with a sink, oven and cooktop.

The upper deck is comprised of three bedrooms —two with double beds, and one with bunk beds—and a leisure area in the front of the bus where guests can read, relax, or play board games while seated on two restored chairs from the original bus.

A small bedroom that looks out to the forest.

Two bunk beds are located on the upper deck of the bus.

Many of the existing fittings—including the original driver’s seat and steering wheel—were retained in the conversion to keep the spirit of the old bus alive. 

The original seats of the bus were restored to create a relaxing lounge area.

Details such as the Union Jack cushion give the interior a cool, vintage-inspired British vibe.

Wooden floors, white painted ceilings, lime green seats, and plants give the interior a fun, playful vibe, while the Union Jack cushions and bedding with London Metro prints add a distinctly British touch to the space.

The original driver's seat and steering wheel were kept intact during the renovation.

The bus is set atop a wooden deck in the forest, where guests have access to a picnic table, a second heated shower, and a fire pit.

The bus stays "parked" in a peaceful wooded site in the Sussex countryside.

Interested in spending a night in the Big Green Bus? Check out the website to book your stay!  