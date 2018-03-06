This Double-Decker Bus Offers an Eclectic Glamping Experience
When Brighton–based carpenter Adam Collier-Woods found a 1982 West Midlands double-decker bus for sale on eBay for $6,225, he immediately placed his bid. Yet, it didn't take long to uncover the reasoning for the low price-tag, as this rundown vehicle was in desperate need of renovation.
After spending nearly six months—and more than $16,000— tirelessly restoring the old bus, Collier-Woods successfully transformed it into a quirky, comfortable three-bedroom vacation rental.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Originally from Coventry, England, the iconic double-decker spent its final years as a school bus in Birmingham, and clocked an impressive 689,000 miles while on the road.
Thanks to the work of Collier-Woods, who describes the project as "a massive recycling exercise," the bus narrowly escaped the scrap heap, and is now reincarnated as the Big Green Bus—a very cheerful, retro retreat set within a private forest in the serene Sussex countryside.
The delightful double-decker can comfortably sleep up to six guests, and houses a fully equipped kitchen, as well as a lounge and dining area. Guests can also enjoy a cozy log burner on the lower level.
The upper deck is comprised of three bedrooms —two with double beds, and one with bunk beds—and a leisure area in the front of the bus where guests can read, relax, or play board games while seated on two restored chairs from the original bus.
Many of the existing fittings—including the original driver’s seat and steering wheel—were retained in the conversion to keep the spirit of the old bus alive.
Wooden floors, white painted ceilings, lime green seats, and plants give the interior a fun, playful vibe, while the Union Jack cushions and bedding with London Metro prints add a distinctly British touch to the space.
The bus is set atop a wooden deck in the forest, where guests have access to a picnic table, a second heated shower, and a fire pit.
Interested in spending a night in the Big Green Bus? Check out the website to book your stay!