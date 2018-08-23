A 16th-Century Florentine Palazzo Is Transformed Into an Artist Residency
A 16th-Century Florentine Palazzo Is Transformed Into an Artist Residency

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Housed within the Palazzo Galli Tassi in the heart of Florence, Numeroventi is an artist residency, exhibition space, and loft apartments for rent that are inspired by Scandinavian design and the Italian Renaissance.

A collaboration between entrepreneur and former graphic designer Martino di Napoli Rampolla and Alessandro Modestino Ricciardelli, Numeroventi was born when they enlisted Openhouse Magazine editor and interior designer Andrew Trotter to redesign the interiors of the atmospheric palazzo. The result is a 3,000-square-foot creative residency space for artists with loft apartments that are available to rent for around $105 to $144 per night. 

The historic building was built in 1510 and has a rich history with ties to Michelangelo. It also holds a special place in di Napoli Rampolla's heart, whose grandmother lived in an apartment within the building when he was growing up. He also spent time living in it as a university student. 

Architect Gianni Emiliani was called on to renovate the 16th-century structure with the intention of maximizing natural light and opening up the spaces within the rooms and studios. Trotter infused the interiors with a dose of Scandinavian minimalism and dotted the space with both modern furnishings and midcentury finds. 

The result is an inspirational environment where both local and international artists can work and stay, along with four loft apartments that can be booked here

Lofted mezzanine floors and bathrooms were added to the apartments, including the living area in Room #1.&nbsp;

In Florence, walls have traditionally been painted yellow, but the design team decided to paint the renovated space white in order to brighten it up, while leaving the original ceiling frescos intact.&nbsp;

Bright, lofty, and full of light, Room #2 is a stunning space designed by Trotter.&nbsp;

Midcentury modern mixes well within the context of the 16th-century palazzo.&nbsp;

Room #3 has a distinctly retro vibe.&nbsp;

One of the spaces holds a midcentury, wall-mounted storage system and desk.&nbsp;

Room #4 has a strong sense of place with original frescos left intact.&nbsp;

The strong sense of history is palpable throughout.&nbsp;

The Artists and Designers in Residence program invites creatives from Italy and all over the world to stay in the palazzo with their own studio and living space.&nbsp;

Artists are invited to draw&nbsp;inspiration from their surroundings and leave their own mark behind.&nbsp;

The space offers incredible views of the Duomo.&nbsp;

The 16.5-foot ceilings, large windows, and curated design help create a contemplative atmosphere.

The heart of Numeroventi is the artist residency.

Project Credits: 

-Design: Andrew Trotter and Martino di Napoli Rampolla 

-Architect: Gianni Emiliani 

-Lighting design: Anglepoise, Frama Cph, Santa & Cole 

-Photography: Marina Denisova 