Stay at My Home

By Jamie Waugh
What is it to be a great host? Chocolates on the pillow? Free wifi? Fresh slippers? Swiss designers Nicole Lehner and Luzia Kalin created this project as a Bachelor's thesis on hospitality at the FHNW Gestaltung & Kunst in Aarau, Switzerland, and the result is a series of objects that form a cohesive, all-inclusive impromptu bedroom for a guest in a small apartment.
Included are a roll-up mattress, a drawer unit on legs; a cover, pillow, lamp, and carpet. All pieces can be stored in the drawer unit, with the mattress rolled up underneath. When emptied of these contents, the drawer of the storage unit can be removed and used as a bedside table. And the carpet? It's arrow-shaped, pointing into a room or the bed.
