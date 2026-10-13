Tickets selling fast! Join us for Dwell Open House Los Angeles on Saturday, October 17
SubscribeSign In
There’s a Bright Blue Studio at the Back of This £3.75M London HomeView 10 Photos

There’s a Bright Blue Studio at the Back of This £3.75M London Home

Renovated in the ’70s by architect John Winter, the brick house pairs 1880s details with glass blocks and overflowing gardens.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location: Swains Lane, London, United Kingdom

Price: £3,750,000 (approximately $4,964,093 USD)

Footprint: 2,987 square feet (3 beds, 3 baths)

Renovation Architect: John Winter

From the Listing: "This exceptional house lies on the fringes of Highgate Cemetery and Waterlow Park in north London. Originally built in the 1880s, the house was updated by renowned modernist architect John Winter in the 1970s. Inside, a spectacular double-height reception room has banks of glazing with treetop views, while a living space on the first floor opens onto a serene private balcony overlooking Waterlow Park. A later extension houses a light-filled studio, and gardens at the front and rear of the house are filled with greenery."

There’s a Bright Blue Studio at the Back of This £3.75M London Home - Photo 1 of 10 -
The front garden, one of two at the property, has terra-cotta tiles and wisteria climbing old stone walls.&nbsp;

The front garden, one of two at the property, has terra-cotta tiles and wisteria climbing old stone walls. 

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.

Subscribe
There’s a Bright Blue Studio at the Back of This £3.75M London Home - Photo 3 of 10 -
The studio is defined by its two-toned blue facade.&nbsp;

The studio is defined by its two-toned blue facade. 

There’s a Bright Blue Studio at the Back of This £3.75M London Home - Photo 5 of 10 -
The red kitchen cabinets— inspired by a Rothko painting—complement the pewter countertops and built-in leather banquette.&nbsp;

The red kitchen cabinets— inspired by a Rothko painting—complement the pewter countertops and built-in leather banquette. 

There’s a Bright Blue Studio at the Back of This £3.75M London Home - Photo 7 of 10 -
There’s a Bright Blue Studio at the Back of This £3.75M London Home - Photo 8 of 10 -
A double-height reception room greets guests at the entry.&nbsp;

A double-height reception room greets guests at the entry. 

There’s a Bright Blue Studio at the Back of This £3.75M London Home - Photo 10 of 10 -
g
Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.

By signing up, you confirm you are 16+, will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.