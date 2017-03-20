Spring is Coming! Time to Give Your Deck a Facelift

Roof Your Deck Adding a roof over your deck seems like a large undertaking but there are many reasons why you should consider it. The main advantage is that is allows you to use your deck even when the weather isn't great - whether it's raining outside or it's the dead of summer and you need shade. Decks with roofs will be used more often than those without. Not to mention you can easily add bug net around the sides of a roofed deck. Another benefit of adding a roof is that it protects your deck, which will save you money by extending the life of your deck. This is particularly true in areas that experience heavy rain or snowfall.

Even detached decks can benefit from a roof and may even be a bit more versatile since you can play with roof shingles. If you've only covered a portion of your deck you can create a beautiful gazebo-type look by using architectural asphalt shingles. This high quality shingles really add dimension and beauty to the your detached deck. Connect Your Deck to Your Pool Homeowners with a pool, or even a hot tub located off deck, should really consider connecting the two with a wood walkway. When a pool or hot tub is later added to a property many homeowners add in a random pathway or sometimes may not even lay down a path if the pool is in ground in the backyard. Adding a wood walkway is both beautiful and functional. Matching your wood deck to the walkway will create a very high-end, seamless design. Wood has a warmer look than stone and isn't much more difficult to maintain. A solid wood walkway will also give safer footing for wet feet compared to slippery pavers. If you only have grass/lawn around your pool or hot tub, you'll also cut down on unsightly muddy spots during the summer, especially if you have kids. Replace Old Railings Railings are an important safety feature for a deck but that doesn't mean they have to be boring. There are hundreds of different combinations and ideas for railings that work well with a range of decks. Typically a railing remodel doesn't cost as much as other techniques and can be done fairly quickly, yet they really make an impact on the appearance of the deck. Old boring thick banisters can be torn down and replaced with clear panels, rails with wire, or homeowners can stick with a classic railing but add decorative balls or other ornate designs to posts.

If you have a beautifully landscaped yard you'd like to see better from your deck, a minimalist railing with wire mesh panels looks less intrusive but is safe for kids and pets. It's no wonder it's one design that is quickly growing in popularity. Create Built-In Seating and Planters A consistent feature you'll see pros adding to residential decks is built-in seating. Built-in seats offer a seamless look and homeowners no longer have to deal with extra patio furniture. While there are some downsides to built-in seating, for the most part homeowners prefer it both in terms of looks and functionality. Another great addition to a deck apart from seating are built-in planters. They are easy to create and really add beauty to the deck. Adding more plants is always a big plus for many homeowners, and permanent planters are great since they won't need to worry about containers. Some designers choose to place a planter in the corner of a deck between built-in seating, which is a great use for corner space that may not have been used otherwise. Choose a Unique Wood Deck Design If you're old wooden deck detracts from your home it's time to replace it with a new one. This remodel is obviously more time- and money-intensive but definitely worth it. In some cases it might even be necessary if you find that your current deck is damaged, rotted or may not be structurally sound for much longer.