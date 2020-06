A Sputnik chandelier in aged steel from Restoration Hardware hangs above a custom concrete-topped table. The vintage cane-and-teak dining chairs were designed in 1966 by Pierre Jeanneret. In the kitchen, a brushed stainless steel range hood by Modern-Aire is matched with faucet hardware from Dornbracht, a Blanco sink, Viking rangetops, and built-in ovens by Wolf. Recessed lighting overhead uses LED bulbs set in Juno housing.