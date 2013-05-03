Spirit of Space's Architectural Films
By Aaron Britt –
Not long ago we posted Chicago-based architectural film company Spirit of Space's great pair video's on architect Steven Holl's Daeyang Gallery and Home in Seoul. We were so taken with their work, however, that a larger share seems necessary. Check out this handful of videos for cutting-edge architects like Snohetta, Jeanne Gang, and Gensler translates design into image, motion, and music. Here are our favorites.
Starlight
Studio Gang Architects
DC Union Square
Snøhetta
Burnham Pavilions
Zaha Hadid Architects + Unstudio
Filming Architecture: Panel Discussion