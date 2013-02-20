Spin the Globe: 5 Design Events this Week

Eileen Gray at Le Centre Pompidou

Opens February 20, 2013

Over 70 years of furniture, photographs, canvases, and collages demonstrate Eileen Gray’s scope and devotion to modernism. The iconic Centre Pompidou by Renzo Piano and Richard Rogers is a Parisian must-see as well.

Atlas of an Irish City Exhibition

Oonagh Young Gallery

February 9-21, 2013

Hosted by the Architectural Association of Ireland, this exhibition features an architectural survey of Galway and explores the future of city planning with students of Studio Tom Emerson at the ETH Zurich.

Poster Art 150 – London Underground’s Greatest Designs

London Transport Museum

February 15-October 2013

A commemoration of the London Underground’s 150th anniversary (Fun fact: it was the world’s first underground railway), this showcase of 150 of the greatest underground posters includes posters by Edward McKnight Kauffer, Paul Nash, and Man Ray, including letterpress posters from the late 19th-century.

Soviet Modernism 1955-1991

Vienna Architecture Center

Ends February 25, 2013

This research project and exhibition captures the shifts in architecture in the 14 non-Russian Soviet republics in the second half of the 20th century, an overlooked era in lieu of Constructionism and Stalinist architecture. As part of the project, scientists worked to interview witnesses during this era, and examined the architectural merits of the structures themselves.