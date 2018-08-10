Spend the Night in an Iconic Case Study House North of San Francisco

Case Study House #26—also known as the Harrison House—is the only residence from the program in Northern California and is now available for short-term rentals through Oasis.

The Case Study homes were built between 1945 and 1966 and were commissioned by Arts & Architecture magazine to create inexpensive and replicable model homes to accommodate the residential housing boom in the United States caused by the flood of returning soldiers at the end of World War II.

Intended to be cutting-edge prototypes for modern living, the experiment ended up involving many of America's greatest architects, including Richard Neutra, Charles and Ray Eames, and Eero Saarinen—and had a major impact on modernist residential architecture.

Perched on a hillside in San Rafael in Marin County just north of San Francisco, the Harrison House was designed by Beverley David Thorne in 1963. The midcentury home includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and stunning views of the San Rafael Valley. It also boasts modern updates, contemporary furnishings, and a vast collection of artwork.

The remodeled kitchen offers views of the San Rafael countryside and its surrounding valley. The right wing of the house is called the "Executive's Quarters" and includes three bedrooms and an office space, all of which have sliding glass doors that lead to a 800-square-foot deck. Just a 25 drive from the Golden Gate Bridge, the home is walking distance to McNears Beach Park and the Peacock Gap Golf Club.











































