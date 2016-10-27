A Minimalist Retreat at the Edge of South Africa's Karoo Desert

Varied conditions mark the Great Karoo, a semi-desert region in South Africa where climates are dry, rainfall is sparse, and temperatures range from extremes of heat and cold—but the sky is always clear.



These factors were of utmost importance for London-based firm Openstudio Architects, who designed a retreat on the outskirts of Prince Albert, a town that sits near a pass of the Swartberg mountain range. The owners, David Jenkins, a publisher, and Jennifer Beningfield, a founder of Openstudio, desired a structure that could stand up to the area's significant changes in light, heat, and wind throughout the seasons, all the while connecting to the surrounding natural landscape, which was previously the site of a sheep farm.