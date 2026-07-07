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Designed for Multigenerational Living, This Forested Compound in Colleyville Seeks $3MView 14 Photos

Designed for Multigenerational Living, This Forested Compound in Colleyville Seeks $3M

The secluded estate has been reimagined on five lush acres with a resort pool and guesthouse.
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7312 Hix Court in Colleyville, Texas, is currently listed at $3,065,000 by Andrea Miranda and Jorge Miranda at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty.

Tucked away on a five-acre wooded cul de sac backing up to Big Bear Creek, this reimagined Colleyville estate offers a rare, multigenerational layout centered on indoor/outdoor connectivity. Through a recent comprehensive renovation, the property trades typical suburban sprawl for a cohesive compound design, linking a 5,978-square-foot main residence to a 903-square-foot independent guest house via an intimate central courtyard.

The design bridges clean contemporary updates with rugged natural surroundings, prioritizing sight lines through extensive glazing. In the main house, a game and entertaining wing opens to the outdoors with panoramic full-slider glass doors. An adjacent lounge offers quartzite surfaces, commercial-style glass entry doors, and dedicated AV-home automation infrastructure. 

The culinary core is anchored by a massive 15-by-6-foot central island wrapped in book matched Panda Marble, pairing high-contrast stone with premium integrated Thermador and Wolf appliances, dual farmhouse sinks, and discrete custom cabinetry. 

Across the shared courtyard, the steel-framed guest house functions as a flexible, self-contained pavilion. Punctuated by six sets of updated steel doors and minimalist Juliet balconies, it serves as an airy, light-filled volume for extended stays or remote work. 

In the terraced backyard, over 2,000 square feet of low-profile patios and updated timber decking step down toward a bridge-approach pool and spa, a stone fireplace, and a built-in outdoor kitchen. Framed by a dense greenbelt, the design creates a highly private, resort-scale footprint that defers entirely to the landscape.

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 5 

Baths: 4 full, 2 partial 

Year Built: 1982

Square Feet: 5,978

Plot Size: 5.16 acres

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Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

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