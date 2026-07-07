This $3.8M Cypress-Clad New Jersey Residence Unfolds Over Three Levels

78 Westerly Road in Princeton, New Jersey, is currently listed at $3,850,000 by Judson R. Henderson at Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty.

Designed by HMR Architects, this Princeton residence features a richly-textured, cypress-clad façade—purposefully set-back and restrained for privacy. Passing through an eight-foot steel pivot door, the architecture shifts from a solid, protective shell to an airy, light-filled atmosphere.

The structural layout is organized into two rectangular wings unified by a central, sculptural staircase. Throughout the three-level interior, wide-plank white oak flooring anchors expansive walls of glass that frame views of the wooded, landscaped lot. The home’s true center of gravity is a loft-style great room featuring a soaring 25-foot ceiling, a Japanese-inspired shou sugi ban accent wall, and a handcrafted metal fireplace that lends industrial texture to the organic palette.