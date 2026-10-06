You Might Recognize the Site of This $15M Big Bear Estate From the ’80s Classic “WarGames”

39224 Waterview Drive in Big Bear Lake, California, is currently listed at $15,000,000 by Neyshia Go at Sotheby’s International Realty - Beverly Hills Brokerage. Sited on over 1.5 acres of premier lakefront frontage, the Waterview Estate on Big Bear Lake, designed by Framework Design + Build with exterior architecture by award-winning firm The Ranch Mine, presents one of the most striking examples of bespoke architecture in the region. Gracing Boulder Bay and Metcalf Bay, the estate offers more than 10,000 square feet, including a seven-bedroom residence spanning over 7,000 square feet. Two wings connect through a dramatic central atrium and courtyard, where floor-to-ceiling glass frames a suspended fireplace and creates an uninterrupted sightline through the residence to the lake.

Sustainably sourced timber, natural stone, and brick tile connect the architecture to its mountain setting. European white oak envelops the kitchen, featuring Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, two Ceppo Rosso marble islands, and an EarthStone wood-fired pizza oven detailed in hand painted aged brass. Dual stairways lead to an entertainment level with a full wet bar, wine and beverage refrigeration, aged brass island, and great room anchored by panoramic lake views and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace—one of five throughout the home. Expansive patios, a covered pavilion, and central courtyard extend the living spaces outdoors with integrated audio, exterior dining, a gas fire pit, and custom cedar soaking tub. Two primary suites offer private terraces, fireplaces and spa like baths finished in Grey Beauty marble and Taj Mahal quartzite with Studio Ore fixtures.

Additional guest suites feature forest, courtyard, and lake views, including a floating lakefront balcony and fieldstone wood-burning fireplace. A cedar sauna with WiFi enabled HUUM heater, recreation room, and flexible home office complete the home’s wellness and entertainment spaces. Exceptionally private and gated grounds feature mature aspens, native cedars and pines, sculptural landscaping, more than 40 hand-selected monumental boulders, and a native stone gabion fence. Over 80 landscape lights, zoned irrigation, and exterior speakers enhance the outdoor experience. The property carries a remarkable history. With roots in Big Bear’s mining era, it later became a celebrated filming location, most notably serving as Dr. Stephen Falken’s iconic lakeside home in the three-time Academy Award nominated 1983 film WarGames.

Advanced infrastructure includes a fully heated driveway, WiFi 7 Ubiquiti UniFi network, smartphone controlled digital energy management, 4K AI powered surveillance, integrated gate control, and more than 12 zones of multi-room audio. Two garages include a climate controlled "toy garage" designed for a boat, jet skis, an Airstream, recreational vehicles, or automotive collection. Listing Details Bedrooms: 7

Baths: 7 full, 2 partial Year Built: 2026 Square feet: 7,167

Plot Size: 1.63 acres