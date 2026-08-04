The Living Room Flows into Palms in This $5.5M Miami Home

17851 SW 48th Place in Miami, Florida, is currently listed at $5,500,000 by Mark Chatburn at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

Nestled in Ponce-Davis neighborhood, one of Miami’s most sought-after residential enclaves, this move-in-ready residence blends modern sophistication with warmth, charm, and comfort. Filled with natural light, the residence features bespoke millwork, custom cabinetry, designer finishes, and high-end appliances throughout.

The home offers 3,461 square feet of living space on a lushly landscaped 10,300-square-foot lot. The floor plan includes four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms in the main house, each with en suite accommodations and generous closet space. A detached two-story guesthouse with a loft-style design and full bathroom adds exceptional versatility, ideal as a guest suite, home office, fitness studio, or creative retreat.