A $11M Estate Lists in One of Brighton’s Most Coveted Beachside Settings
13 Elwood Street in Victoria, Australia, is currently listed at $11,157,257 by Andrew Campbell and Victoria Gregory at Melbourne Sotheby’s International Realty.
Set on an exceptional 12,733 square feet, Stirling Manor showcases outstanding craftsmanship and resort-style amenities in one of Brighton’s most coveted beachside settings. Originally designed by Jon Friedrich and recently transformed, the residence is surrounded by private grounds featuring a full-size north-south tennis court, pool, and an impressive array of leisure facilities.
Travertine paving and a broad verandah introduce elegant interiors defined by oak herringbone floors, wainscoting, and curated designer finishes. Beneath coffered ceilings, the deep-navy formal living room features an open fireplace, while the adjoining dining room is framed by a bay window and Ralph Lauren pendant.
Overlooking expansive living and dining areas, the marble kitchen includes a Classic Falcon deluxe 110 induction cooker, integrated Liebherr refrigeration, a refrigerated beverage drawer, and substantial butler’s pantry.
French doors open to the northern garden, where the tennis court, Magna magnesium pool and spa, and a shingled al fresco pavilion with kitchenette and en suite create a private resort setting.
A sculptural spiral staircase leads to four king-sized bedrooms and four bathrooms, including three en suites, all designed for luxurious family living. In a private northern wing, the main suite offers a sitting area, full-width balcony, custom-fitted dressing room, and marble en suite with underfloor heating.
Separate from the main accommodation, the lower-ground living and wellness retreat includes a display wine cellar, bar, gym, infrared sauna, bathroom, and secluded lightwell courtyard, creating a third living and entertaining zone.
Further appointments include a fitted home office, hydronic heating, refrigerated air conditioning, powder room, laundry with mudroom, home automation, security, indoor/outdoor sound, electric blinds, and parking for up to six vehicles via dual crossovers, including two double garages.
The property is a short walk from North Point Beach, the Bay Trail, Martin Street Village, Bay Street dining, city-bound transport, and many of Melbourne’s leading independent schools.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 5 full
Square feet: 12,733
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