A $11M Estate Lists in One of Brighton’s Most Coveted Beachside Settings

13 Elwood Street in Victoria, Australia, is currently listed at $11,157,257 by Andrew Campbell and Victoria Gregory at Melbourne Sotheby’s International Realty.

Set on an exceptional 12,733 square feet, Stirling Manor showcases outstanding craftsmanship and resort-style amenities in one of Brighton’s most coveted beachside settings. Originally designed by Jon Friedrich and recently transformed, the residence is surrounded by private grounds featuring a full-size north-south tennis court, pool, and an impressive array of leisure facilities.

Travertine paving and a broad verandah introduce elegant interiors defined by oak herringbone floors, wainscoting, and curated designer finishes. Beneath coffered ceilings, the deep-navy formal living room features an open fireplace, while the adjoining dining room is framed by a bay window and Ralph Lauren pendant.