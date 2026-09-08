The Showstopper of This Minnetonka Estate Is the Resort-Style Backyard

2350 Cherrywood Road in Minnetonka, Minnesota, is currently listed at $2,720,000 by Ilya Zderchuk and Jacob Smith at Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty.

Situated in a premier Minnetonka neighborhood, this executive rambler balances sophisticated living spaces with exceptional indoor and outdoor amenities. The private rear grounds serve as a resort-style retreat, anchored by a pool, lush landscaping, and a versatile two-level casita ideal for guests or a multi-generational suite.

Inside, the open floor plan integrates high-end finishes, dual private offices with a dedicated boardroom, a media center, a indoor sport court, and a temperature-controlled wine cellar.