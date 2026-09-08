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The Showstopper of This Minnetonka Estate Is the Resort-Style BackyardView 8 Photos

The Showstopper of This Minnetonka Estate Is the Resort-Style Backyard

For $2.7M, enjoy the pool as well as a versatile two-level casita.
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2350 Cherrywood Road in Minnetonka, Minnesota, is currently listed at $2,720,000 by Ilya Zderchuk and Jacob Smith at Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty.

Situated in a premier Minnetonka neighborhood, this executive rambler balances sophisticated living spaces with exceptional indoor and outdoor amenities. The private rear grounds serve as a resort-style retreat, anchored by a pool, lush landscaping, and a versatile two-level casita ideal for guests or a multi-generational suite. 

Inside, the open floor plan integrates high-end finishes, dual private offices with a dedicated boardroom, a media center, a indoor sport court, and a temperature-controlled wine cellar. 

The primary suite features dual walk-in closets and a spa-inspired bath, while the expansive lower level—accessible via a residential elevator—houses three en suite bedrooms, a full bar, gym, sauna, and a secure vault. 

Major improvements provide mechanical peace of mind, including a 2023 roof, updated pool infrastructure, and $200,000 in new window installations.

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 5 

Baths: 7 full, 1 partial

Year Built: 1987

Square feet: 10,010

Plot Size: 0.83 acres

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Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

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