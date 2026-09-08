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Extend the Summer With Style From This $4.9M East Hampton HomeView 6 Photos

Extend the Summer With Style From This $4.9M East Hampton Home

The hilltop home of an interior designer comes move-in ready as a neutral-toned oasis.
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22 Settlement Court in East Hampton, New York, is currently listed at $4,950,000 by Lori Barbaria at Sotheby’s International Realty - Bridgehampton Brokerage.

Featured in the newly released book Inside the Hamptons, this designer’s personal residence occupies an ultra-private hilltop acre surrounded by a nature reserve, moments from the bay beaches and sunsets over Northwest Harbor.

The 3,357-square-foot main level features white oak floors, high ceilings, and walls of glass framing manicured gardens, a shaded dining deck, and a heated gunite saltwater pool. An open chef’s kitchen—equipped with professional appliances and leathered quartz countertops—anchors the light-filled living area and library, alongside a primary suite and main-floor guest bedroom. 

An additional 2,557-square-foot lower level with 10-foot ceilings offers expansion potential, housing a walk-out guest suite with a private spa bath and garden access. Sustainability and performance infrastructure include rooftop solar panels, a full backup generator, a three-zone HVAC, and a garage.

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 4 

Baths: 3 full, 1 partial 

Year Built: 2023

Square feet: 2,557

Plot Size: 1.09 acres

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Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

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