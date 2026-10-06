On Lake Minnetonka, a $4.2M Home Delivers Year-Round Vacation Vibes

5940 Loring Drive in Mound, Minnesota, is currently listed at $4,200,000 by Debbie McNally at Melbourne Sotheby's International Realty.

Set on a quiet cul-de-sac along the open waters of Upper Lake, this retreat combines classic lake living with the comforts of a substantial year-round home. Offering nearly 6,500 finished square feet, the residence includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms with spaces designed for both everyday living and effortless entertaining.

Sweeping lake views become part of the experience throughout the home, while the main-level primary suite provides the ease and privacy of one-level living. The property features a large level yard framed by mature perennial gardens and lush landscaping, making it an ideal setting for entertaining, outdoor celebrations, or simply giving children and grandchildren room to run and play.