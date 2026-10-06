A Santa Barbara–Inspired Sanctuary Seeks $7.5M in Fair Oaks
7640 Tobia Way in Fair Oaks, California, is currently listed at $7,500,000 by Matthew Hindy and Nick Sadek at Nick Sadek Sotheby’s International Realty.
An extraordinary showcase of Santa Barbara-inspired architecture, this Fair Oaks estate is privately positioned along the bluffs on 8.2 acres marked by sweeping views and exceptional privacy.
Spanning approximately 12,663 square feet, the residence offers an unparalleled combination of grandeur, comfort, and effortless entertaining, with a resort-style pool, full-size tennis court, private casita, and impressive 5,000-bottle wine cellar.
The expansive primary bathroom is a destination in and of itself, designed as a serene retreat with two generous walk-in closets, dual showers and water closets, and a luxurious soaking tub. The spa-like experience extends outdoors to a private pool, cold plunge, and hot tub, creating a personal wellness oasis just steps from the primary suite.
A four-car garage adds convenience, while the meticulously landscaped grounds and close proximity to the American River further enhance the property’s extraordinary natural surroundings. Privately gated and exceptionally secluded, this once-in-a-generation estate seamlessly blends timeless architecture, expansive grounds, resort-caliber amenities, and breathtaking views.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 7
Baths: 9 full, 3 partial
Square feet: 12,663
Plot Size: 8.2 acres
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