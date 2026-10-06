A Santa Barbara–Inspired Sanctuary Seeks $7.5M in Fair Oaks

7640 Tobia Way in Fair Oaks, California, is currently listed at $7,500,000 by Matthew Hindy and Nick Sadek at Nick Sadek Sotheby’s International Realty.

An extraordinary showcase of Santa Barbara-inspired architecture, this Fair Oaks estate is privately positioned along the bluffs on 8.2 acres marked by sweeping views and exceptional privacy.

Spanning approximately 12,663 square feet, the residence offers an unparalleled combination of grandeur, comfort, and effortless entertaining, with a resort-style pool, full-size tennis court, private casita, and impressive 5,000-bottle wine cellar.