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This Elegant $1.7M Cyprus Villa Stretches to the Mediterranean SeaView 5 Photos

This Elegant $1.7M Cyprus Villa Stretches to the Mediterranean Sea

Perched above the sea where Aphrodite supposedly rose from the waves, the home pairs ancient lore with sleek design.
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Armou in Pafos, Cyprus, is currently listed at $1,707,650 by Cyprus Sotheby's International Realty.

Set in the hills of Armou with views stretching to the Mediterranean Sea, this contemporary villa combines refined architecture, bright open interiors, and seamless indoor/outdoor living. Expansive glazing floods the generous open-plan layout with natural light, creating a sophisticated yet welcoming atmosphere. 

Every space is designed to balance modern aesthetics with everyday comfort. Outside, private landscaped grounds center around a private swimming pool and expansive sun terraces, ideal for relaxing and entertaining against a backdrop of coastal and hillside views. 

High-quality construction and energy-efficient technologies ensure year-round comfort. Located just minutes from Paphos, top-tier international schools, world-class golf courses, and the coastline, this serene residence offers privacy, convenience, and enduring long-term value as a primary residence or luxury retreat.

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 5 

Baths: 5 full, 1 partial 

Square feet: 3,282

Plot Size: 0.13 acres

This Elegant $1.7M Cyprus Villa Stretches to the Mediterranean Sea - Photo 1 of 4 -
This Elegant $1.7M Cyprus Villa Stretches to the Mediterranean Sea - Photo 2 of 4 -

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This Elegant $1.7M Cyprus Villa Stretches to the Mediterranean Sea - Photo 3 of 4 -
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Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

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