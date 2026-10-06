This Elegant $1.7M Cyprus Villa Stretches to the Mediterranean Sea
Armou in Pafos, Cyprus, is currently listed at $1,707,650 by Cyprus Sotheby's International Realty.
Set in the hills of Armou with views stretching to the Mediterranean Sea, this contemporary villa combines refined architecture, bright open interiors, and seamless indoor/outdoor living. Expansive glazing floods the generous open-plan layout with natural light, creating a sophisticated yet welcoming atmosphere.
Every space is designed to balance modern aesthetics with everyday comfort. Outside, private landscaped grounds center around a private swimming pool and expansive sun terraces, ideal for relaxing and entertaining against a backdrop of coastal and hillside views.
High-quality construction and energy-efficient technologies ensure year-round comfort. Located just minutes from Paphos, top-tier international schools, world-class golf courses, and the coastline, this serene residence offers privacy, convenience, and enduring long-term value as a primary residence or luxury retreat.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 5 full, 1 partial
Square feet: 3,282
Plot Size: 0.13 acres
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