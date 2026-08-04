1890s Character Meets Modern Al Fresco Living in Grayton Beach for $10.7M
10 Hotz Avenue in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, is currently listed at $10,750,000 by Michael Tounge at Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty.
The Grayton House stands among the most significant homes in Grayton Beach. Rooted in the heart of the beach village, with origins dating to the 1890s and a thoughtful 2022 reconstruction, this storied residence has been reimagined for modern coastal living with architectural design by Gregory D. Jazayeri, interiors by Tami Owen of Owen Group Interiors, and reconstruction led by Daniel Brock.
The result is a rare blend of Grayton history, thoughtful design, and contemporary comfort. Historic materials and architectural elements from the original home were incorporated where appropriate to preserve its character, while the residence was completed with the craftsmanship, comfort, and everyday ease expected in a modern coastal home.
What makes the Grayton House especially compelling is the way it lives. Rather than relying on a single defining space, the home unfolds through a series of inviting indoor and outdoor living areas, allowing family and guests to gather naturally, enjoy real space, and move through the day with ease.
Find primary suites on both living levels, additional bedroom suites, a dedicated bunk room, and a flexible guest wing with the comfort of its own living space and direct access to the pool terrace. Layered living spaces, a beautifully appointed kitchen, a wet bar, and multiple areas for gathering allow the home to host with ease. Mudroom space, generous storage, laundry on multiple levels, garage areas, elevator access from the garage level, and generous parking for a home with gulf views add practical ease that makes the home entirely functional.
Expansive porches extend from bedrooms and common areas, framing immersive views across native dunes, coastal vegetation, and the gulf beyond. These outdoor spaces feel less like balconies and more like open-air rooms, creating a natural connection between the home and its setting at Grayton Beach. At the heart of the outdoor experience, the pool terrace, outdoor kitchen, dining area, and fireplace create a natural place to land after the beach and continue into the evening.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 6
Baths: 8 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 2022
Square feet: 6,225
Plot Size: 0.26 acres
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