A Santa Rosa Beach Retreat Offers Panoramic Gulf Views for $11.5M

2130 East County Highway 30A in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, is currently listed at $11,598,750 by Richard Jabbour and Gayle Adams at Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty. Perched just steps from the sand in the heart of Seaside, Beluga is a timeless coastal retreat where classic architecture meets easy, elegant living. Step through the front door and into a small, welcoming den anchored by original shiplap and rich wood floors that continue throughout the home. A private elevator, serving all three levels, sits just off the entry alongside a full laundry room. Down the hall, two spacious king suites offer private retreats of their own. Each features a king-size bed, shiplap walls, and a full en suite bath with a tiled shower-tub combination behind glass enclosures; the second suite adds built-in dresser drawers and a separate vanity area with polished chrome fixtures. Both come fully furnished and ready for guests.

Further down the hall, mirror-image bunk suites flank either side, each outfitted with two sets of twin-over-full built-in bunks and generous built-in storage. Every bunk suite has its own private bath, one finished in marble tile with a separate shower. Each opens conveniently to both the interior hallway and directly to the back door, making it easy to rinse off after a day at the beach. An owner’s storage closet completes the first floor. Take the elevator or stairs to the second floor, where a light-filled landing opens onto a cozy den with built-in storage and plenty of seating. The rest of this level belongs entirely to the primary suite, a true retreat with two separate en suite baths. One bath features a spa-style shower and penny-tile flooring, while the other is finished in marble with built-in storage, a dressing table, a full shower-tub combination, its own full-size washer and dryer, and floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with light. Step outside onto a private balcony furnished with a sleeping swing and lounge seating, perfect for morning coffee or evening sunsets.

The third floor is the heart of the home, crowned by a soaring, light-filled ceiling designed by Scott Merrill, the same architect behind the iconic Chapel at Seaside. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame panoramic gulf views, illuminating an open living room with gas fireplace and a dining area that comfortably seats eight with room to spare. The kitchen is outfitted with Viking appliances including a six-burner gas range, marble countertops, a farmhouse sink, dishwasher, and generous counter space, with a pass-through window connecting it to the living area so the whole floor feels open and connected. A powder bath sits just off the kitchen. North-facing windows look toward Seaside’s town center, and the elevator reaches all the way up here too, opening directly into the kitchen. Beyond the living area, step out onto Beluga’s showstopping entertaining porch. Finished with the same signature ceiling detail as the living space inside, this expansive outdoor room comfortably seats a crowd and includes space for outdoor dining, all beneath sweeping gulf views, the perfect stage for sunset gatherings and long, easy evenings by the water.

Fully furnished and thoughtfully laid out across three levels, Beluga sleeps up to eighteen guests across five bedrooms and five and a half baths in roughly 3,500 square feet, offering the rare combination of architectural character, everyday comfort, and true gulf-front living. Listing Details Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 5 full, 1 partial Year Built: 2004 Square feet: 3,500