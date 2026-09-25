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Peach, Ochre, and Neon-Green Paints Punch Up This £935K Cottage in SomersetView 15 Photos

Peach, Ochre, and Neon-Green Paints Punch Up This £935K Cottage in Somerset

A contemporary addition and a colorful palette bring a certain joie de vivre to the Grade II–listed stone home.
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Location: Frome, Somerset, United Kingdom

Price: £935,000 (approximately $1,263,727 USD)

Footprint: 2,200 square feet (4 beds, 2 baths)

From the Listing: "This wonderful Grade II–listed four-bedroom house lies on a pedestrianized lane in Frome, Somerset. Exceeding 2,200 square feet, the house retains much of its original character, while a recent timber-clad extension introduces light and a distinctly contemporary sensibility. A vibrant landscaped garden filled with seasonal flowers is at the rear, and a graveled parking area with EV charging frames the approach to the house. The heart of Frome is a 10-minute walk away, while the town’s railway station provides regular services to Bristol Temple Meads, Cardiff, and London Paddington."

A blackened timber addition extends from the traditional rubble-stone cottage.

A blackened timber addition extends from the traditional rubble-stone cottage.

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Peach, Ochre, and Neon-Green Paints Punch Up This £935K Cottage in Somerset - Photo 3 of 15 -
Peach, Ochre, and Neon-Green Paints Punch Up This £935K Cottage in Somerset - Photo 4 of 15 -
The ground floor contains an entry hall and utility room, a kitchen and dining room, and a pink sitting room with a neon-green fireplace mantel.&nbsp;

The ground floor contains an entry hall and utility room, a kitchen and dining room, and a pink sitting room with a neon-green fireplace mantel. 

The extension includes a new Craigie Woodworks kitchen with natural oak cabinets, granite counters, and brass detailing.&nbsp;

The extension includes a new Craigie Woodworks kitchen with natural oak cabinets, granite counters, and brass detailing. 

Peach, Ochre, and Neon-Green Paints Punch Up This £935K Cottage in Somerset - Photo 7 of 15 -
Peach, Ochre, and Neon-Green Paints Punch Up This £935K Cottage in Somerset - Photo 8 of 15 -
Surrounded by stone walls, the garden wraps around the front and western sides of the house.&nbsp;

Surrounded by stone walls, the garden wraps around the front and western sides of the house. 

Peach, Ochre, and Neon-Green Paints Punch Up This £935K Cottage in Somerset - Photo 10 of 15 -
A painted timber staircase leads to the first floor, which has three of the home’s four bedrooms.&nbsp;&nbsp;

A painted timber staircase leads to the first floor, which has three of the home’s four bedrooms.  

Peach, Ochre, and Neon-Green Paints Punch Up This £935K Cottage in Somerset - Photo 12 of 15 -
Peach, Ochre, and Neon-Green Paints Punch Up This £935K Cottage in Somerset - Photo 13 of 15 -
Peach, Ochre, and Neon-Green Paints Punch Up This £935K Cottage in Somerset - Photo 14 of 15 -
The second floor contains the fourth bedroom and flexible storage space.&nbsp;

The second floor contains the fourth bedroom and flexible storage space. 

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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