View Photos
Some Urban-Friendly Gear from Topo Designs
Add to
Like
Share
By Jonathan Simcoe / Published by Jonathan Simcoe –
Topo Designs knows how to create gear for the design-conscious outdoor crowd...
...but many of their pieces hold up just as well in an urban context, where folks carrying their gear to and from work want to hold on to something crafted and durable. Today I'm going to highlight 3 different products from Topo that showcase their diversity and readiness to handle the needs of urban commuters and dwellers.
* * *
Hydrate
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.