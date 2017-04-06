Soak Up the Creative Vibes of London’s East End at One of These Rental Homes or Hotels
Soak Up the Creative Vibes of London’s East End at One of These Rental Homes or Hotels

By Michele Koh Morollo
If you want to spend time close to London’s historic center, but not in the thick of heavy tourist activity, then staying in London’s East End is a great way to get a feel of London life and design.

While you're there, make sure to explore Mile End, Shoreditch, Hoxton, Hackney, Bethnal Green, Limehouse, and Whitechapel—all neighborhoods that are booming with design, art, fashion, and dining scenes. Complete your stay by posting up at one of these remarkable hotels or holiday rentals.  

Townhouse in Booming Bethnal Green

Located in Bethnal Green, an area with an increasing number of restaurants, bars, and vintage shops, The Old Eastender is a refurbished townhouse with plenty of natural light, a bright and airy kitchen, and bedrooms with warm wooden floors.&nbsp;

Featuring four bedrooms, an open layout, soundproofed walls, neon artwork, and an under-stairs work cove, Dream of Screens in Hackney also has two outdoor areas and a balcony—which makes it a great choice for summer.

Located close to Spitafields and Brick Lane markets, the newly opened Leman Locke offers 168 boutique serviced apartment-style hotel rooms that come with a lounge area, dining space, and a kitchenette that's complete with washing machine and dishwasher.

With exposed brick walls, an old metal desk, and a rooftop herb garden, Ny-Lon provides an industrial but comfortable place to hide out in a Shoreditch warehouse.&nbsp;

With white walls and wooden floors, subway tile backsplashes in the kitchen, potted plants, and jungle-inspired wallpaper, this simple one-bedroom apartment is just a short walk from Hackney Central Overground Station and feels much larger than its actual size.

Indoor graffiti, wacky artwork, colors that pop, a red "papa bear" lounge chair, and a 3,000-square-foot living area are just some of the reasons why The King of Shoreditch is a one of the most sought-after holiday rentals in the artsy neighborhood of Shoreditch.

Located in an Edwardian town hall in Bethnal Green, Town Hall Hotel &amp; Apartments takes full advantage of its heritage architecture with a selection of high-ceiling rooms, art deco-inspired interiors, exclusive vintage furniture, and warm sheepskin rugs.&nbsp;

The home of a French interior designer who rents her townhouse to holiday makers when she's away, this Three Level House with Garden in Limehouse offers easy access to the city and Canary Wharf. A plush velvet sofa and splashes of electric yellow make this an ultra-trendy way to enjoy the East End. &nbsp;

The Zeitgeist is a cozy one-bedroom apartment in Shoreditch with a touch of retro, plenty of indoor plants, minimalist midcentury furniture, and a large wooden rooftop deck where you can do your morning yoga or enjoy breakfast in the sunshine.&nbsp;

