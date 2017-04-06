View Photos
Soak Up the Creative Vibes of London’s East End at One of These Rental Homes or Hotels
Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo –
If you want to spend time close to London’s historic center, but not in the thick of heavy tourist activity, then staying in London’s East End is a great way to get a feel of London life and design.
While you're there, make sure to explore Mile End, Shoreditch, Hoxton, Hackney, Bethnal Green, Limehouse, and Whitechapel—all neighborhoods that are booming with design, art, fashion, and dining scenes. Complete your stay by posting up at one of these remarkable hotels or holiday rentals.
Townhouse in Booming Bethnal Green
Get the Dwell Travel Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.