Snøhetta Designs the Interiors of Barr, the Noma Group’s New Copenhagen Restaurant

Barr, which just opened its doors on July 5, is set inside the Nordatlantens Brygge (North Atlantic House) in the same spot on Copenhagen’s waterfront that originally housed Redzepi's world-renowned restaurant Noma. Inspired by the food and drink traditions of the North Sea—an area that spans Scandinavia, Benelux, and the British Isles—Barr reflects Schmidt’s fascination with the region’s culture. With a name meaning "barley" in old Norse, its rustic interiors designed by Snøhetta celebrate the spirit of the location and pay tribute to the North Sea.

The design is driven by a juxtaposition of both tradition and modernity and embraces light and raw materials throughout the 60-seat space. Most of the oak used for the furniture and interiors was harvested from trees grown less than 31 miles from Barr’s doorstep.



Upon entering the restaurant, guests are met with a warm oak floor, which contrasts with the rough texture of the original stone walls.

"Designing within the context of a listed building meant that we needed to understand the space carefully," says Peter Girgis, Senior Interior Architect of Snøhetta. "Reflecting Thorsten’s overarching vision for Barr, we believe we have created a feeling of formal informality. Together, we have created new components, including custom furniture and cabinetry, which enhance Barr’s identity and philosophy, while at the same time providing a connection to the original Noma space."



A massive carved wooden counter anchors the space, stretching from one room to the other.





The ceiling is alternately composed of the original ceiling beams and new sculpted wooden planks, which are embedded with brass details.





The restaurant’s furniture was created by Malte Gormsen using traditional Danish craftsmanship and carpentry. The 108 Chairs are by Finn Juhl.





The bar serves up a wide range of wine, beer, spirits, and aquavits.





Locally-sourced materials and local craftsmanship were integral to the restaurant’s design.





Snøhetta developed a unique typeface called Barr Gräbenbach and used a color palette that references the seasons.



