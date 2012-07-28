Sneak Peek: 'A World Apart'

On her approach to renovating their house: "I like buildings where people work with their hands, where craftspeople do their thing—that was an inspiration for our house."

On the appeal of wabi-sabi: "For me and Kees, there is very much beauty in imperfection."

On her aesthetic sensibility: "I always go for the most simple design. No bling-bling. I always know what I like and what I don't like."

On painting the exterior of their house and workshop black: "For other people, yellow gives a happy sunshine feeling, but for me it was terrible and depressing. I need black and white and gray. Yellow is an extrovert color. But I am a person who stays inside myself."