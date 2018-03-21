This Slender Concrete Home in Brazil Feels Like an Urban Jungle

In order to make the best use of a narrow plot measuring 67 feet by 299 feet, this concrete home in the Southern Brazilian city of Maringá has a minimal program that caters to the specific needs of the family that lives in it.

Stairs lead up to the upper level.

Located on one of the highest points in the city, the house enjoys the privilege of excellent views. Taking advantage of the elevated position, local firm Une Arquitetura designed the house with two floors, a roof terrace, and large openings to draw the outdoors in.

The backyard garden has an outdoor grilling station.

A transparent metal gate serves as the entrance to the garage. Through the garage, one arrives at four Cor-Ten steel pivoting doors that open to an open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area.



Four pivoting Cor-Ten steel doors help with cross ventilation.

These four pivoting doors help cross ventilate the ground floor and also connect the interiors with the street, which can be seen through the transparent garage gate.

A Cor-Ten steel sculpture designed by the plastic artist Nivaldo Tonon acts as a window screen.

On the opposite end of the entrance is a backyard garden with an outdoor grilling station—the hotspot for large parties and family affairs.

An outdoor kitchen in the lush, backyard garden aids in entertaining.

Above the double-height living room, a large, rectangular window brings in yet more fresh air and plenty of natural light.

The dining and kitchen on the ground floor.

On the second floor, a large concrete slab clings to the sturdy walls. A rectangular cut-out on one side gives the living lounge a sun-drenched, atrium-like ambiance.

Concrete steps lead from the living room to the upper level.

This second level can be accessed via a set of stairs in the living room, or from an alternative staircase in the backyard garden. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an office, and library are located on the upper floor.

The study room and library are tucked away on the second level.

Two of the bedrooms have floor-to-ceiling windows oriented towards the street. These windows are enclosed by a Cor-Ten steel sculpture designed by the plastic artist Nivaldo Tonon.

The master bedroom looks out to city views.

The Cor-Ten steel enclosure provides more privacy for the bedrooms while serving as a striking, decorative façade.

Providing privacy to the bedrooms, the Cor-Ten steel enclosure also doubles as a striking, decorative facade that complements the veil-like transparency of the metal garage gate below.

An organic rooftop garden allows the homeowners to harvest fresh ingredients.

The house sits at an elevated position, offering great views of the city.

On the rooftop terrace are an organic garden, a water tank, and a retractable roof that allows residents to enjoy the views and the outdoors, come rain or shine.