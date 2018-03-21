This Slender Concrete Home in Brazil Feels Like an Urban Jungle
In order to make the best use of a narrow plot measuring 67 feet by 299 feet, this concrete home in the Southern Brazilian city of Maringá has a minimal program that caters to the specific needs of the family that lives in it.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Located on one of the highest points in the city, the house enjoys the privilege of excellent views. Taking advantage of the elevated position, local firm Une Arquitetura designed the house with two floors, a roof terrace, and large openings to draw the outdoors in.
A transparent metal gate serves as the entrance to the garage. Through the garage, one arrives at four Cor-Ten steel pivoting doors that open to an open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area.
These four pivoting doors help cross ventilate the ground floor and also connect the interiors with the street, which can be seen through the transparent garage gate.
On the opposite end of the entrance is a backyard garden with an outdoor grilling station—the hotspot for large parties and family affairs.
Above the double-height living room, a large, rectangular window brings in yet more fresh air and plenty of natural light.
On the second floor, a large concrete slab clings to the sturdy walls. A rectangular cut-out on one side gives the living lounge a sun-drenched, atrium-like ambiance.
This second level can be accessed via a set of stairs in the living room, or from an alternative staircase in the backyard garden. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an office, and library are located on the upper floor.
Two of the bedrooms have floor-to-ceiling windows oriented towards the street. These windows are enclosed by a Cor-Ten steel sculpture designed by the plastic artist Nivaldo Tonon.
Providing privacy to the bedrooms, the Cor-Ten steel enclosure also doubles as a striking, decorative facade that complements the veil-like transparency of the metal garage gate below.
On the rooftop terrace are an organic garden, a water tank, and a retractable roof that allows residents to enjoy the views and the outdoors, come rain or shine.
Project Credits:
Architecture, interior and landscape design: Une Arquitetura
Builder: MJA Construcoes
Structural and civil engineering: Beatriz Dias de Rezende
Lighting design: Moran Projetos
Finishes: Kelvin, Revest, Depostito Joao de Barro, Metalurgica Continental, Rocca, and Tintas Dacar
Furniture: Dellan and Tropiso