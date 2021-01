Located in Toronto, the Bedford Park House embodies an architectual hat trick: it's smart from a technological standpoint, it's energy efficient, and it's designed so the residents, a doctor and his wife, can age in place. Architect Alex Tedesco, a senior partner at LGA Architectural Partners, created a thoughtful design grounded in the advanced building science and that embodies the principles of modernism. The facade is clad in Rum Raison Velour brick by Belden with Douglas fir accents.