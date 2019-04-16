This Kitchen Brings It All Together
This Kitchen Brings It All Together

By Kirril Shields
A modest kitchen addition to a couple’s cottage outside of Brisbane proves that one 376-square-foot room can revive an entire home.

When Australian architects Paul Owen, Stuart Vokes, and Aaron Peters were hired to update a timber mountain house on the Sunshine Coast, outside of Brisbane, they went small and modern—a complement to the region’s Queensland vernacular style. They installed a new triangular kitchen extension, measuring only 376 square feet, to clarify the entry to the house and create space for informal gatherings. 

