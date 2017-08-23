Small House Living – La Bohème By Baluchon

Compact and convenient, tiny houses have started to spread across the world over the last few years. And it’s not surprising, considering the many advantages of small house living. Simplicity, clarity, a lower carbon footprint, and in many cases, a return to slow living, to name a few. French company Baluchon joins the movement with an ingenious Tiny House design. Completely mobile, these small homes don’t require a building permit and can be parked almost anywhere. Among Baluchon’s custom designs, La Bohème stands out with its stereotypical house shape and modern-rustic décor. Made for a client in Vendée, the structure has a wood exterior and an eye-catching green roof. Large windows allow the sunlight to brighten the interior, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere at the same time.