A Super Skinny London Home Hits the Market at £1M
Squeezed into a narrow gap between two buildings near Wandsworth Common in South London, the skinny, four-bedroom home—originally a stable passageway—is for sale for £1 million.
Local architecture practice alma-nac renovated and extended the house eight years ago, adding a room on each level of the home and increasing the overall floor space to 1,058 square feet.
Despite its slim proportions, the house is surprisingly spacious and doesn't feel narrow or constrained. The 54-foot living space is a single open space, lit from one end by a large skylight and glazed doors opening onto the garden.
The skinny property, known as The Slim House, is famed for its clever space-saving design, as has been featured on the UK television series Grand Designs and George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces.
