A Super Skinny London Home Hits the Market at £1M

Squeezed into a narrow gap between two buildings near Wandsworth Common in South London, the skinny, four-bedroom home—originally a stable passageway—is for sale for £1 million.

St John's Hill, where this house is situated, is a bustling, youthful street, with shops, restaurants, and bars.

It is possible to see the entire length of the house on the ground floor, increasing the feeling of light and space throughout the home.

Local architecture practice alma-nac renovated and extended the house eight years ago, adding a room on each level of the home and increasing the overall floor space to 1,058 square feet.

The oak flooring and inset, exposed brick wall add warmth and character to the living space.

Despite its slim proportions, the house is surprisingly spacious and doesn't feel narrow or constrained. The 54-foot living space is a single open space, lit from one end by a large skylight and glazed doors opening onto the garden.

Glazed French doors, elevated ceilings, and a large skylight allow the light to flow through and illuminate the dining area.

The skinny property, known as The Slim House, is famed for its clever space-saving design, as has been featured on the UK television series Grand Designs and George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces.

The master bedroom has a dressing room and an en-suite bathroom, giving it the feeling of a private suite.

In addition to the spacious floor plan, the layout of the house is well balanced, with two bedrooms at the front and two bedrooms at the rear on the top two floors.

Four windows and a half-vaulted ceiling make a compact space feel spacious.

Streamlined, and well-lit, the bathroom is ideally suited to modern life.

The decor in the living areas is neutral, which helps to create a sense of continuity throughout the space.

The 45-foot garden is low maintenance and has a feeling of seclusion and privacy, with a dining area enclosed by a pergola overhung with wisteria.

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com. Where to Stay in London