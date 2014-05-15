Sleep: The Ultimate Luxury

Not getting enough sleep seems to be the curse on everybody's minds. These days there are a bevy of apps, wearable tech, and drugs that claim to solve the problem. But maybe we should all turn back to most fundamental part of sleep—our beds. Beautyrest's Black mattress combines advanced technological features and luxe fabrics to create the ultimate sleeping experience. Its Advanced Pocketed Coil® technology delivers back support and pressure relief. The mattress is also designed to temper body heat; a layer of vertically oriented, absorbative fibers and cooling memory foam make sure that you always enjoy a cool, comfortable sleep. Available in a variety of comfort levels, Beautyrest Black® will help you transform your everyday sleep experience into the extraordinary.