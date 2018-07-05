Try Dwell+ For Free
This Tiny Glass Cabin Lets You Sleep Under the Northern Lights
By Melissa Dalton
A simple and clever design for a cabin in Iceland offers a unique experience of the Northern Lights.

The motto for the Panorama Glass Lodge states "Where the sky is," which works as a fitting descriptor for the design of this cozy 248-square-foot vacation cabin. Thanks to the glass panels that wrap around a strategically placed bed, the bright dancing lights of the aurora can be viewed from the most comfortable spot. The rest of the interior includes a full kitchenette, dining table and two chairs, as well as a private bathroom. 

The cabin is located in Hvalfjörður, Iceland, just a 30-minute drive from Reykjavík, and can only be accessed by car. The area is remote, private, and quiet, making it ideal for viewing the Northern Lights at night, as well as hiking during the day.

Here is a look at The Lodge from up above. As you can see, the structure includes a private outdoor area with a hot soaking tub.

The soaking tub is consistently heated to 102 degrees.

The custom-made king-sized bed is dressed with luxury duvets from Böhmerwald, Bavaria, and fluffy linen from Schlafgut, Germany. There are window blinds for the walls if more privacy is needed, while the glass roof remains exposed to the sky.

The Lodge includes a spa bathroom with a rain shower head.

In addition to the hot tub, there is also a 129-square-foot outdoor terrace on site with a small table and two chairs for al fresco meals.

The secluded spot is perfect for a honeymoon, romantic getaway, or anyone looking to take a solo trip.

Project Credits:

Architect/Owner: Sabrina Dedler

Builder: Conhouse

Engineer: WB Engineering

