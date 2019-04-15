Skype Lets a Family Renovate Their Kitchen 3,700 Miles Away

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

After three years abroad in Singapore, where Paul took a job in IT services, the couple and their daughters, Zoe, Lexi, and Scarlett (now 6, 8, and 10) were eager to return to their hometown of Melbourne. The only thing holding them back was the jumbled California-style bungalow that awaited them.

"The kitchen layout didn’t flow, the main bath was in the laundry, and the ensuite had minimal storage," recalls Carla, an artist and yoga instructor. The family knew each area would need better circulation the moment they arrived.

Planning ahead, Paul tapped designer Dan Gayfer, whom he found online, for a Skype interview to see whether they were compatible for a long-distance collaboration. Gayfer was impressed by his prospective clients’ PowerPoint brief, which included a materials wish list, and saw that communication wouldn’t be an issue. "Once each party developed trust for one another," Gayfer says, "not one minute was wasted."

Based on weekly video chats and frequent emails, Gayfer began a redesign to streamline morning and mealtime routines. Removing carelessly placed barriers in the kitchen made way for an expansive concrete countertop for homework and cooking; adding double sinks in the bathrooms eliminated competition over personal grooming time. A soft palette of wood, laminate, and tile created cohesion, impressive considering the clients didn’t see a single finish, color, or material in person prior to their homecoming.

One of the first things the Tuckers noticed upon arriving was that the kitchen cabinets had been clad in Russian birch plywood. The decision had not been discussed beforehand due to time constraints, but the result fit their desired look. In those moments, explains Gayfer, "They were appreciative we had taken the time to develop an understanding of their style."