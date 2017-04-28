Slim Is in For These 10 Skinny Homes

While the most common reason to build upward is a compressed lot, sites in larger cities are also becoming more irregularly shaped as urban areas grow more complex. Residences in expanding communities often straddle mixed-use areas where homes may be next to retail or fabrication shops, which often means designing around local setbacks and easements. The benefit of these urban locations, though, is living closer to the amenities a city provides like mass transit, shopping, and dining—a trend popular with young professionals.



Of course, if you have a more traditional site that isn't driving your layout, you may opt to build skinny to take advantage of views or counter a steep site. Common to areas with sensitive water sheds or flood plains, the ground floor is elevated with piles allowing the water to flow beneath, thereby driving a taller design.

Likely, the most beneficial reason to go for height is a reduction of site work. By minimizing your home's footprint, more of the site can be left in its natural state, which saves money and reduces water runoff. Whether you are challenged with a tight site or your dream home resembles a tree house, this roundup of homes highlights the many reasons to consider building up rather than out.

Architect: Spiegel Aihara Workshop

Location: San Francisco, California

From the architect: "The A-to-Z House proposes an alternative to conventional approaches for expanding an outmoded San Francisco home. Perched on a hillside in Golden Gate Heights, a modest single story 1934 developer vernacular structure had limited space and failed to take advantage of expansive views of Sutro Tower, Golden Gate Park, Sausalito, and the Bay. But rather than replacing or merely attaching to the existing structure, the A-to-Z strategy seizes upon the existing forms—scaling, repeating, and manipulating found objects into a contextual collection of structures comprising a dynamic home immersed in its surroundings."