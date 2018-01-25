These Contemporary Lake Tahoe Chalets Have Ski-In, Ski-Out Access
Designed by San Francisco-based architecture firm Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, the Stellar Residences and Townhomes are a complex of six single-family residences and 11 townhomes that are energy-efficient and conceptually progressive. The structures are nestled in a dense forest of pines and firs as they follow the curve of the ski slope.
Traditional mountain construction materials like warm wood and glass, plus the buildings' exposed structure, reflect the surrounding residential character and create a strong physical and visual connection to the setting. These modernized chalets promote indoor/outdoor living at its finest.
The 2,100-square-foot townhomes are efficient and strategically compact in form. Sited to step down the ski slope, the bedrooms, bath, and support spaces are organized along a central spine. The main focal point is the great room, which provides direct indoor/outdoor connections. The simple, shed roof massings are purposefully offset, both vertically and horizontally, to provide privacy between neighboring units.
Upon entry into a 3,400-square-foot single-family unit, large windows provide stunning views of the mountain ranges beyond. Interior spaces are filled with soft, northern light during the day. The master suite offers a perch above the slope, surrounded by floor-to-ceiling glass on three sides. A guest master suite, two additional bedrooms, and a media room provide ample guest accommodations on the lower level.
A natural and sustainable palette of materials wrap the exterior and interior of the homes. The simplicity of the exterior cedar planks carries through to the interior. Built to achieve LEED Gold certification, these mountain chalets are a stunning example of sustainable and ecological development.
The Stellar Residences and Townhomes, part of the Mountainside community at Lake Tahoe's Northstar ski resort, are a recipient of the 2017 AIA Housing Award. A few residences are still up for sale, starting at $3,600,000.
