These Contemporary Lake Tahoe Chalets Have Ski-In, Ski-Out Access

Designed by San Francisco-based architecture firm Bohlin Cywinski Jackson , the Stellar Residences and Townhomes are a complex of six single-family residences and 11 townhomes that are energy-efficient and conceptually progressive. The structures are nestled in a dense forest of pines and firs as they follow the curve of the ski slope.

Traditional mountain construction materials like warm wood and glass, plus the buildings' exposed structure, reflect the surrounding residential character and create a strong physical and visual connection to the setting. These modernized chalets promote indoor/outdoor living at its finest.



The 2,100-square-foot townhomes are efficient and strategically compact in form. Sited to step down the ski slope, the bedrooms, bath, and support spaces are organized along a central spine. The main focal point is the great room, which provides direct indoor/outdoor connections. The simple, shed roof massings are purposefully offset, both vertically and horizontally, to provide privacy between neighboring units.