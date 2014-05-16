Simple Belgian Furniture with a Sustainable Bent
By Emily Shapiro

Ethnicraft, a Belgian design company, debuts a new collection at ICFF this weekend that blends emotion and rationality, combining the warmth of teak, oak, and walnut woods with powerfully functional designs. Each piece integrates surprising design elements into simple, practical forms, and the result is an unexpected mix of aesthetics and utility. Often constructed with only a few pieces of wood joined together with glue and dowels (rather than staples or nails), Ethnicraft has taken care to ensure that their sustainably sourced wood is treated with the highest ecological standards, using only water-based and low-VOC finishes. This simple, sustainable style is both timely and timeless, combining a twenty-first century respect for the environment with a simple, authentically modern look. 

Designed with the biomorphic form language of 1950s American design in mind, these playful and sleek Turtle coffee tables feature a powder-coated stainless steel top and solid oak legs.

The solid oak top of the Moon Table combines with a powder-coated stainless steel frame to create a perfectly functional design. The table’s frame encircles the top with a short, overlapping lip to avoid spills.

This dowel chair combines simple construction and blonde wood in a nod to twentieth-century Scandinavian design practices that emphasized family, democracy, and ease of construction.

The B desk’s design spotlights utility and comfort. The two-piece frame loops around the sides and back of the desktop, leaving just enough room for pesky power cords.

This wall shelf, made of powder-coated steel and oak, is available in different sizes and colors, all of which give an almost invisible, shadow-box effect when mounted.