Simple Belgian Furniture with a Sustainable Bent

Ethnicraft, a Belgian design company, debuts a new collection at ICFF this weekend that blends emotion and rationality, combining the warmth of teak, oak, and walnut woods with powerfully functional designs. Each piece integrates surprising design elements into simple, practical forms, and the result is an unexpected mix of aesthetics and utility. Often constructed with only a few pieces of wood joined together with glue and dowels (rather than staples or nails), Ethnicraft has taken care to ensure that their sustainably sourced wood is treated with the highest ecological standards, using only water-based and low-VOC finishes. This simple, sustainable style is both timely and timeless, combining a twenty-first century respect for the environment with a simple, authentically modern look.