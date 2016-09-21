Dwell Home Tours Lands in Silicon Valley

After stopping in San Diego, Los Angeles, Scottsdale, and Portland, this particular tour will give visitors a chance to explore the San Francisco Peninsula, where design, architecture, and technology are thriving. The program begins with Meet the Architects night on Friday, September 23, at Pace Art + Technology in Menlo Park. Join us for a night of conversation where you’ll hear directly from the architects featured in the program. The self-guided tour will then commence on Saturday, September 24 and will last from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Dyson Residence

One of the homes you’ll be able to explore on Saturday is the Dyson Residence in Portola Valley. Designed by Carl Hesse of Square Three Design Studios, this double A-frame residence was remodeled after originally being built in 1957. The redesign by Hesse was meant to open up views and turn the home into a modern mountain lodge that gives the feeling of being far from Silicon Valley.