View Photos
Show Us Your Modern by Dwell Magazine Decor
Add to
Like
Share
By Jenny Xie –
Show off the new collection in your home for the chance to be featured.
The Modern by Dwell Magazine home collection, available at select Target stores and Target.com, offers over 120 products for both indoor and outdoor living. Now that you've had the chance to shop, we want to see how you've incorporated your new pieces.
Show us how you've styled the collection by posting on Instagram with #dwell and #modernbydwell—we'll be featuring our favorite entries!
Shop the Collection
Discover more on Target.com!