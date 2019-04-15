A Shore Thing

The international synergy that helped create Shore Rugs is as electric as the emerging brand’s neon-hued designs. Louie Rigano, a New Jersey native, and his Swiss-born classmate Gil Muller were both studying product design at London’s Royal College of Art when they met. But the urge to explore durable materials led them to create brightly colored rugs in silicone sponge-cord—a material more commonly used as a sealant or insulator.