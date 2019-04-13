Bob and Margaret Bombara of Queens get away to the ocean whenever they can. Margaret, a retired educator, remembers trips to Staten Island "back when it was beaches," and she and Bob have spent more summers on Long Island’s East End than they can count. Recently they’ve taken up paddleboarding, which they’re getting the hang of steps from their newly built vacation home in Southold. "When we first stood on this property, before the house was here, and looked out, we were sold right away," Margaret says, pointing at Long Island Sound 50 yards off.

