Shops We Love: Quitokeeto

It might be because Quitokeeto photographs its collection of earthy ceramics, sculptural steamers, vintage kitchenware, rare honeys (yes, rare honeys), and more against deliciously milky-white marble slabs, but we're head over heels for the household supplies on its site. Heidi Swanson, the shop's curator, tells us more about her venture.
What It's All About: "I simply try to communicate my enthusiasm for the items we've decided to offer," Swanson says. "I shoot them at home or in our workplace, often in context of my own kitchen. I like natural materials, minimal lines, a bit of rustic-ness. I'm not big on fuss or pretense, and gravitate toward things that are beautifully crafted without being intentionally luxe-y."
Philosophy: "For anyone who has read that Marie Kondo book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up—we only want to share items that spark joy," Swanson says. "And for that to happen it's often a combination of care in production, design, usefulness, and charm."