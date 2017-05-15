Shops We Love: Quitokeeto

With Wayne Bremser, Heidi Swanson—a cookbook author, photographer, and James Beard Award winner—started Quitokeeto's first pop-up shop a little over two years ago. (The name comes from a road in her Northern California hometown.) "It seemed like an adventure of sorts, and an excuse to work more closely with the people behind many of the products I love and products we use every day in our own house," Swanson says. "For us to bring an item or producer into the shop, we really have to feel strongly."