Shops We Love: Boerum House and Home, Brooklyn

Boerum House and Home, a Brooklyn outpost features a roster of emerging and established designers. Inside its loftlike retail space, discover new and vintage furniture, accessories, kitchenware, and more. We sent a few questions to Anthony Sperduti, a co-founder of Partners and Spade, the creative agency who worked on the store's concept, to learn a bit more about the shop, how e-commerce has impacted retail experiences, and the ultimate housewarming gift. [Editor's note: the shop has closed as of February 2015.]
Address: 314 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, New York, 11201
Phone: 347-987-4267
What it's all about: "The Boerum House and Home is our take on a modern, eclectic home shop. It’s the unapologetic expression and point of view of the founders and creative team," says Anthony Sperduti.
Philosophy: "The driving philosophy for the store is that personal style is about confidence and curiosity," Sperduti says. "We’ve scoured our Rolodexes, bookmarks, and friends' homes and apartments to assemble and showcase the work of makers and artisans who we think are creating world-class items for the home." Designers include Doug Johnston, Haptic Lab, Uhuru Design, Wary Meyers, Patrick Townsend, Clare Vivier, and more.
Weirdest question from a customer: "The store is set up like a home with different rooms where we showcase appropriate product," Sperduti says. "The other day someone asked if they could take a nap in the bedroom because it looked so inviting."
