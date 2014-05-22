Shops We Love: Austere, Los Angeles

Louis Poulsen's PH Artichoke Lamp hangs above a platform decked out with Quistgaard candlesticks and an ice bucket, Aalto stools, and a wine rack by Nissen Langaa Denmark. The pink stool by Marie-Louise Hellgren is made from upcycled textile waste from airbag production.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

How did you come to be involved with design?



My first job out of high school was working at an ad agency. I answered phones and made coffee but around me they were doing more interesting things. One of those things was re-branding Iittala. This company, with its amazing design heritage, was somehow no longer relevant to younger consumers and the job of the agency was to change that. The way this was done was by building on the company's rich design history with new pieces—a method very much in keeping with the design process itself. This is when I first came in to contact with work by designers like Thomas Sandell, Thomas Eriksson, Konstantin Grcic, Ross Lovegrove, Marc Newson, and Jasper Morrison and photographers like Björn Keller, who plopped a goldfish into an Aalto vase for one of the advertisements.



I eventually stopped answering phones, became a copywriter, a creative director and even ran a few agencies, but the belief that design can transform a company has stayed with me, so to me Austere is like coming full circle.

In Downtown Los Angeles, Fredrik Carlström has curated a well-rounded collection of Scandinavian design at his concept shop Austere. "I imagined the physical space like if a lifestyle magazine with all my favorite things came to life," he says.

Why did you pick Downtown L.A. for Austere’s location?



I was planning to open the first Austere in New York until I met with Volvo who asked if I would consider doing L.A. first. After speaking to Mikael Schiller (Chairman of Acne Studios) who was just opening their Easter Columbia location, I visited downtown and fell in love. I imagine it's like what SoHo was 20 years ago and we are so proud to be part of "the Broadway A's" (Ace, Acne, Aesop, A.P.C. and Austere). The proximity to so many of L.A.'s architecture and design firms doesn't hurt either.

A wooden mold for an Aalto vase.

Books and vintage magazines atop a Poul Kjærholm coffee table by Fritz Hansen. The piece in the background is a PK80 daybed.



What’s the significance of she shop’s name?



For many, Scandinavian design is pale wood and pared-down interiors. In reality, Scandinavian homes are warm, relaxed and welcoming, filled with furniture and objects that are practical, functional and beautiful. Out of Austerity comes great design—I don't think it's a coincidence that some of the most amazing lighting designs comes from a place that's dark for large parts of the year.



Tell us about the mix of classic and contemporary design, fashion and automotive, plus grooming services under one roof.



I imagined the physical space like if a lifestyle magazine with all my favorite things came to life. So that you could walk into it, and touch the stuff and sit in the chairs and try the clothes and eat the food. My wife commented the morning after our opening: "You say it's a magazine you can walk into, but what it really is, is a piece of your brain that you can walk into." I think she has a point. I like how new and classic help each other. You might come for one thing and stay for another. When it comes to Austere, I believe in the idea that rising tides lift all boats.



How did you select the pieces for the shop? What’s the most significant/personally meaningful item to you?



Very undemocratically I chose them and everything is there for a reason. They all have different meanings; the Aalto vase was the first decorative designer piece I bought myself; the Lego set I played with as a child; I had Arne Jacobsen's "Seven Chair" in my first apartment; I wrote copy for the Teema dinner plates. What they have in common is that I think they are all exceptional pieces of design.

Excerpts from the journal artist Brian Rea wrote in while he was traveling in Sweden adorn the storefront's glass.

Aëdele VK1 Classic Edition headphones at Austere, Los Angeles.