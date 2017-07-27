View Photos
Shop the Look: Midcentury Living Room
By Dwell
Bring the sleek, sculptural forms of the middle of the century into your modern home.
It's no secret that here at Dwell, we're big fans of the midcentury modern aesthetic with its emphasis on curvature, craftsmanship, and color. From the iconic Eames Lounge Chair to a mod pillow by Maharam Accessories, these designs—each featured in the well-appointed space above—bring the spirit of the times right into your living room.