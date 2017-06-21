Shop 20 Products That Will Make This Fourth of July the Best Ever
Shop 20 Products That Will Make This Fourth of July the Best Ever

By Dwell
With just two weeks away until July 4, the days keep heating up while the pool and grill beckon.

There’s still time to get everything ready for the summer’s most celebrated patriotic holiday. So take some time to think about what you’ll need and have a look at our suggestions below. We have you covered, from everything you’ll need to entertain in your outdoor space, to the accessories you’ll want to have on hand for summertime activities.

Hannah and Paul Catlett's all-American modern farmhouse, designed by Matthew Hufft. Their family is shown in the cover photo above.&nbsp;

Get Ready For Outdoor Entertaining

Crow Canyon Home White & Grey Enamel Drink Dispenser
Crow Canyon Home White & Grey Enamel Drink Dispenser
There’s no better way to serve big-batch beverages to a crowd than by having guests serve themselves out of a big ol’ classic drink dispenser. This one comes in classic white with grey trim and looks great with a set of matching mugs or tumblers.
Equip Yourself With These Accessories

Barebones Living Rambler Backpack Cooler
Barebones Living Rambler Backpack Cooler
Take a picnic on your back. Barebones Living’s sturdy coolers will take you from a picnic for two in the park to a full-scale barbecue blowout on the beach. Each cooler is made of a thick nylon that is water resistant, durable, and easy to clean.
Necessities For Outdoor Activities

Furnish Your Outdoor Space With These Must-Haves

Getting in the Holiday Spirit

For the All-American Pet

Stay Cool!

Stadler Form Q Fan
Stadler Form Q Fan
Designed by Carlo Borer for Stadler Form, the Q Fan features sleek stainless steel curves, making it a perfect reflection of Stadler Form's high-quality, minimalist design. It's a great addition to any space.
