Shipping Containers Turn Affordable Homes

A little while ago Arcbazar partnered up with Ujenzibora, a real estate consultancy based in Nairobi, Kenya, on an exciting project - affordable housing solutions to first-time home owners. Due to the nature of the project, it only made sense that the designs would be crowdsourced with the public taking an active part in the voting process - architecture democratized at its best. 21 designers and architects took part in the competition with submissions coming in from the US, Ukraine, Serbia, Romania, Indonesia, Nigeria, UAE, Chile, Israel and a half a dozen other countries. 385 people, including family and friends, fellow architects and various experts, weighed in on the designs. As you can imagine, the competition drew in some truly amazing designs. Today we are focusing on one of them. While it was not selected the winner, it is truly magnificent. The mastermind behind this submission is d'SHAPE.

