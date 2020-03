To fabricate the brass-and-steel catwalk wrapping the first floor, accessible by a brass spiral staircase, the firm hired Total Metal Resources, a blacksmith in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Other regional workshops with pieces in the showroom include Brooklyn-based Uhuru (chairs on the first floor), Walters Custom Cabinetry in Pennsylvania (the aforementioned white oak tables) and Chapman Manufacturing Company in Massachusetts (custom reproductions of brass library lamps).