SFMOMA talks Olivetti's Design

Earlier this year SFMOMA hosted a big extravaganza marking the opening of it's 75th anniversary show 75 Years of Looking Forward. In addition to finely-curated group of paintings and objects, a number of curators, artists and local writers were asked to do a series of informal gallery talks on what was on display. I happened to catch assistant curator of architecture and design Joseph Becker talking about Giovanni Pintori's poster design at the Italian firm Olivetti and generally about how the company embraced design. Though the video was shot months ago, it recently went up online. Needless to say, the SFMOMA press team knew I was champing at the bit to show the Dwell crowd what Becker had to say. Now you can take a look.